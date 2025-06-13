Jason Whitlock: Tyler Perry’s ‘Straw’ is ‘demonic’

The number-one film currently streaming on Netflix is Tyler Perry’s latest movie, called "Straw," which follows a single mother who faces “a series of painful events.”

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock and BlazeTV contributor Shemeka Michelle didn’t love the film, but they do think it revealed something about Perry’s audience.

“Initially, I was very upset with Tyler Perry, simply because I thought, you know, his greatest fan base, which he himself has admitted is black women, I thought it would go completely over their heads,” Michelle tells Whitlock.

“Spoiler alert, for those who haven’t seen it,” she continues, “he waited until the very last minute of the movie to really show that this woman was suffering from psychosis, which is a mental disorder based on being completely detached from reality, which is what she was.”

“I got even angrier when I got online and it was proven that it completely went over women’s heads, and I kept seeing them say, ‘Oh, I am Janiah,’ who is the main character of the movie. ‘I stand with Janiah,’ you know, ‘Janiah is me, this is what single women go through every single day,’” she continues.

However, not all black single women are walking around suffering from psychosis.

“This is not what single women or single mothers go through every day,” Michelle says. “And then I had to say it’s not Tyler Perry’s fault that his main group of supporters are intellectual midgets.”

“I’m just trying to figure out where to stand with Tyler, because I thought he just could have done a better job, but I think it exposes the psychosis in black women, the detachment from reality, the hallucinations, the bad behavior, because so many of them were just applauding this,” she adds.

After watching the film, Whitlock had a similar realization.

“Corporate media, the movies, Netflix: They’re all just dumping poison. You’re a victim no matter what you do, no matter how crazy you are, no matter how violent you are, you’re only doing it because this system is racist and because you’ve been mistreated,” Whitlock says.

“And this is where you and I disagree,” he tells Michelle. “Tyler Perry is the source of a lot of the delusion that black women have. His movies are there to create delusion among black women, to create a false reality.”

“His movies are demonic, and his movies are there to make black women think they can do no wrong, they’re a victim of everything, the world is against them,” he adds.

