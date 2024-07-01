What the government WON'T tell you about the number ONE source of health problems

If you’ve ventured into the corners of the health space on social media, it’s likely you’ve run into double board certified M.D. and advocate for an animal-based diet, Paul Saladino.

Saladino became disillusioned with traditional medicine’s lack of focus on nutrition when he noticed that it’s blatantly ignored when addressing the skyrocketing health issues in American citizens.

“I think that ultra-processed foods are the main problem for humans, but if you ask me as a physician, or any of my colleagues, we’re never taught about nutrition,” Saladino tells Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report.”

The attitude the government has taken toward the idea that ultra-processed foods might be making people sick has set Saladino’s “alarm bells off” and made him believe there’s something “going on that’s not copasetic.”

One of the major points of contention Saladino has with Americans' ultra-processed diets are the oils contained in much of our food or the oil we use to cook otherwise healthy food with.

“Think about the oils you’re cooking with,” Saladino tells Rubin. “There are multiple different types of cooking oils, and I think seed oils are probably the worst.”

These oils include corn, canola, sunflower, safflower, and soybean oil, which “we were sometimes told were healthy when we were children, and are often still told are healthy by the American Heart Association.”

Those oils do not occur naturally; rather, they are ultra processed themselves.

“What you’re getting in the grocery store, it looks like this clear oil, but it’s been deodorized. I mean, if it hadn’t been deodorized, you would smell it. And that smells horrible. These oils are fragile, they’re not meant to be crushed and extracted out of seeds,” Saladino explains.

Olive oil, coconut oil, grass fed butter, and tallow are “much better,” because they’re fruit oils, which are not made from seeds. For example, when you make olive oil, you actually press the olive to extract the oil.

“The pervasiveness of seed oils, I think, is a very likely driving factor of our chronic disease epidemic in the United States,” Saladino says.

The chronic disease epidemic doesn’t just include diseases like cancer but mental issues as well.

“Let’s talk about brain health a little bit, which is actually probably the most political thing we can talk about because everybody seems to have a theory or two on Joe Biden at the moment,” Rubin suggests, adding, “There’s clearly an epidemic of either dementia, or ultimately Alzheimer's or Parkinson's.”

“I think there’s a lot of evidence that this is related to the quality of our lifestyle and diet,” Saladino explains. “I’ll tell you that neuro inflammation, which is inflammation in the brain, is affected by inflammation in the body. Absolutely, unquestionably.”

“And how do we get inflammation in the body? Well, it starts in the gut.”

