Joe Rogan just admitted what ‘scares the s**t’ out of him

Joe Rogan might be the most popular podcaster on the planet. He might be filthy rich and have connections in all the best places. He might be a certified bada** due to his long history of practicing martial arts and his heavy involvement in the UFC.

But that doesn’t mean he’s not afraid of anything.

On a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan admitted that he’s actually terrified of something.

Dave Rubin plays the clip.

“The world scares the s**t out of me right now,” Rogan told his guest, retired mixed martial artist and Olympic wrestler Dan Henderson.



Any person with the slightest inkling of what’s going on in the world surely agrees with that, but then, Rogan got more specific.

“All it takes is one person to f***ing launch a nuke, and the world changes forever,” he said, pointing to the chaos in the Middle East and the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

However, when Trump was in office, Rogan insinuated that he didn’t have the same fear.

Not only was Trump this “wheeling, dealing billionaire character that everybody enjoyed,” his regulations “certainly helped the economy.”

“I feel like we were in a lot better spot then than now, for sure,” added Henderson.

“Without a doubt,” Rogan agreed.

“That's just one of the many examples where [Rogan] basically is like, ‘Trump would be better about that stuff,'” says Dave, adding that Rogan is indirectly pointing out that “we had peace in the Middle East under Donald Trump” largely because “he scared Iran a little bit and dropped the mother of all bombs.”

But under the Biden regime, “Iran has been at it, the Middle East is hot, [and] Russia went into Ukraine.”

To see the footage of Rogan and hear more of Dave’s commentary, watch the clip above.

