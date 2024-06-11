Fetterman stuns Bill Maher; calls out Democrats for supporting Hamas

While Sen. John Fetterman has a history of gaffes almost as long as Joe Biden’s, he’s becoming more coherent by the day.

In a recent appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” the Democrat from Pennsylvania stunned the crowd when he dropped his party’s talking points and did what Democrats rarely ever do: make sense.

“I didn’t leave the label, it left me,” Fetterman told Maher regarding where he stands politically. “After what happened on October 7, I really knew that that whole progressive stack would be blasted apart.”

Fetterman went on to say that he “decided early on” that the right side of the Israel-Hamas war would be Israel, though he knew Democrats as a whole would “continue to peel away and kind of walk away from standing with Israel.”

“How do you explain that?” Maher asked Fetterman. “If you can, that the people who consider themselves the most liberal have abandoned Israel, which was always a liberal darling, for the people, a terrorist organization, the people who outwardly say they want a genocide, who outwardly are the one side of this who is against the two-state solution.”

“Some of the most progressive and left parts of the Democratic Party are standing, you know, for the kind of side that have kinds of organizations like Hamas, or these kind of nations that there are no rights for women, and they certainly don’t embrace the LGBTQ kinds of lifestyle,” Fetterman said.

Fetterman then explained that even in Philadelphia, Queers for Palestine blocked the Pride parade.

“I never saw that on the bingo card,” he added, as the crowd — and Maher — erupted in laughter.

While Dave Rubin knows that none of what Fetterman said is shocking to those who already believed it, he is shocked that a Democrat said it.

“It is good that a Democrat, who, as Bill is saying, is sort of an old school Democrat, is saying the progressives really are bananas now.”

