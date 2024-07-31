SPOT ON: Ben Carson shares his thoughts on Kamala Harris with Tucker Carlson – 'a great test of the power of the media'

Last week, former neurosurgeon, scholar, and conservative politician Dr. Ben Carson met with Tucker Carlson to deliberate Kamala Harris’ overnight metamorphosis from an embarrassing incompetent to this adored visionary.

Dave Rubin plays the clip of the duo’s candid conversation.

Tucker Carlson Shocked by Ben Carson’s Warning www.youtube.com

“What do you think of Kamala Harris?” Tucker asked.



“I think she is a politician, and she’s interested in the accumulation of power and control,” was Carson’s straightforward answer.

“Do you think she believes in anything?” Tucker then inquired.

“I think she believes in government, like most Marxists. I think she is a Marxist,” said Carson.

“Do you think she can win?” Tucker asked next.

“Absolutely, she can win. This is going to be a great test of the power of the media to take someone who formerly was universally disliked and transform them into a godlike figure, and they will use everything that they have to try to do that,” Carson explained, adding, “The question is, are the American people smart enough to see through it?”

To hear Dr. Carson’s answer to his own question — are the American people smart enough to see through the media’s lies about Kamala Harris? — watch the clip above.

