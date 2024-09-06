Kamala Harris’ answer to Dana Bash’s FIRST question tells you everything you need to know about her

Not only did Kamala Harris wait 39 days after being installed (undemocratically) as Biden’s replacement to sit down for an official interview, but when she finally did, CNN’s Dana Bash – “a friendly interviewer” – was the one chosen to pose the questions.

While Bash asked Harris some decent questions, she never pressed for real answers when Kamala, per her typical character, talked in circles and avoided providing direct answers.

Dave Rubin and independent journalist Sage Steele play the footage of just the first question in the interview.

“If you are elected, what would you do on day one in the White House?” Bash asked.



“Well, there are a number of things. I will tell you first and foremost, one of my highest priorities is to do what we can to support and strengthen the middle class. When I look at the aspirations, the goals, the ambitions of the American people, I think that people are ready for a new way forward in a way that generations of Americans have been fueled by by hope and by optimism,” was the platitude Harris offered.

“What are you going to do on day one? The hopes and aspirations of generations!” Dave mocks.

“You have 39 days to prepare, you better damn well know what you're going to say to that basic question,” adds Steele, who says that question “is a no-brainer.”

