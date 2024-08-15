Comedian absolutely RIPS Kamala: Her ‘hollowness’ is ‘stage four, has gone to the brain’

Kamala Harris very clearly has her sights set on a very particular demographic — and it’s become way too obvious.

Harris kicked off a recent rally with Megan Thee Stallion. The famous rapper, clad in a cropped suit top and pants, began twerking for prospective voters.

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” was disturbed by the performance, and apparently so was one comedian, Tim Dillon of “The Tim Dillon Show.”

Which is why Rubin had to show a clip of Dillon absolutely obliterating Kamala — one he doesn't "want you to miss."

“This is the campaign; these are the policies,” Dillon comments as he watches a clip of the rapper sticking her tongue out on stage. “You’re voting for this,” he adds.

“They have their perfect candidate. Half Indian, half black, attractive woman,” Dillon continues. “If you were going to build a robot in a lab that would be secretly controlled by billionaires, it is Kamala Harris.”

Dillon then goes on to call Harris “hollow,” which is perfect for a political candidate.

“She is hollow in the best way, meaning certain people, when they are hollow, there is something deeply uneasy about them, because some of them would want to not be hollow. There is some humanity in them that is trying to escape,” Dillon says.

“Kamala is so at home with her hollowness. She has been eaten by ambition. It is stage four; it has gone to the brain,” he adds, noting that “everything she says is crazy.”

“She tries on different accents, she has different sayings, she makes up family members that don’t exist, you know, ‘My aunt used to say that the future is just the past,’” Dillon mocks. “She will wreck the country and the world.”

