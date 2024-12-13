'Two completely different human beings': Luigi Mangione’s ex-roommate tells ALL

Now that Luigi Mangione has been arrested for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, there are still more questions than answers as to why the valedictorian would commit such a heinous act.

And in a recent interview with Jesse Watters, Mangione’s former roommate, R.J. Martin, tried his best to provide some answers.

“Did this guy do drugs?” Watters asked.

“Absolutely none that I was aware of,” Martin responded. “He was a great community member, he kind of followed by our values and our ethics to leave things better than you found them. He was always contributing, taking care of other people.”

“Even after he moved out, he came and hung out and contributed to the community, spearheaded a book club. He and I became closer friends, working out, going to yoga classes, playing volleyball,” Martin continued.

His former roommate also explained that Mangione had “some severe back pain,” though he was “doing his best to take care of himself."

Watters then asked Martin about Mangione’s sex life.



“He was athletic as long as he could be. I know there were days and perhaps even a week at a time where he was bedridden, so he was doing what he could when could,” Martin explained, adding, “I couldn’t comment about his sex life.”

Mangione also was discovered to have had a Goodreads account, where he reviewed Ted Kaczynski’s manifesto, which his former roommate claims was his own suggestion to read in the book club Mangione started.

“We had a normal discussion, debate around it, nothing that stood out at the time. No anger, no special affinity towards it, just, you know, thought-provoking discussion,” Martin said.

“The manifesto that we got our hands on cites that quite often. Do you feel strange now that this guy you lived six months with has now been picked up on murder charges?” Watters asked.

“I feel strange because he was a great friend, and I would consider him a close friend, and that somebody who would assassinate somebody is completely incompatible with the person that I lived with, the person that I cooked meals with, the person that was part of book club and other activities,” Martin responded, adding, “It’s like two completely different human beings.”

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” believes there might be something to Martin’s insistence that this is a “completely different human being” than the person he knew.

“There is a mental health problem in this country that is maybe partly because of prescription drugs, but it’s also partly because so many people have been lied to by the media for so long. So many people have been taught all of the wrong things,” Rubin says.

“So much of that is connected to what I think now is happening in the country,” he adds.

