WATCH: Compilation of mainstream media outlets admitting Vance destroyed Walz in the debate

“Every now and then, a debate is so clear ... who won and who lost that they can't really lie about it,” says Dave Rubin.

That was the case during Trump’s debate against Biden, which was the catalyst that kickstarted Biden’s dropping out, and it was certainly the case in the VP debate on Tuesday.

Even the mainstream networks couldn’t deny that Vance mopped the floor with Walz.

Dave plays a compilation of some of the post debate coverage.

In a News Nation clip, Geraldo Rivera told Dan Abrams, “There is no doubt in my mind, however Governor Walz did in terms of sincerity that Vance won this debate.”



In another News Nation clip, Chris Cuomo said, “At one point, Vance wanted to correct something about how Haitians got into this country, and he was right, and the moderators wouldn't let him correct it.”

In a clip from CNN, John King told Jake Tapper, “The two issues driving the campaign right now are Harris has a big deficit on the economy; Harris has a big deficit on immigration. And Republicans were happy tonight and Democrats a little bit nervous that on those two issues, Vance carried it.” Tapper nodded in agreement.

In another CNN clip, Tapper said, “JD Vance is much more experienced at this — at public speaking, at defending himself, at pivoting.”

CNN’s Abby Phillip also told Dana Bash that she saw “a clear lack of preparation and execution” on the part of Tim Walz in the debate.

Bash disagreed and said, “I think actually it’s the opposite. I think he had too much preparation.”

