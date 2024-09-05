New California law gives $150K to illegal immigrants, and THIS is how Bill Maher interviews Nancy Pelosi?!

In typical California fashion, the state has passed another absurd law. Titled the “California Dream for All” loan program, the initiative would use state funds to provide “undocumented immigrants” with 20% in down-payment assistance up to $150,000 with zero interest.

While Governor Gavin Newsom (D) hasn’t signed the law yet, the legislation alone is beyond upsetting – especially when you consider that a huge percentage of American citizens cannot afford to buy homes in the current economic climate.

Dave Rubin, who just returned from a month off the grid, says “the searing headache" that he’s "walked around with for 11 months is back.”

- YouTube www.youtube.com

“First off the American dream is for Americans,” he sighs.

Nancy Pelosi, however, has the perfect solution – just document them!

In an interview with Pelosi, Bill Maher, who is usually unapologetically pointed in his questioning and more than happy to verbally spar, was surprisingly soft.

“The California lawmakers just passed the law … giving government assistance to undocumented immigrants to buy houses. That's kind of a different place than the Democratic Party used to be on immigration, is it not?” Maher asked.

“Let me just say immigration had always been a bipartisan issue,” Pelosi replied, adding that the bill is about “the American dream being available to more people.”

She then went on a rant about President Ronald Reagan having the best presidential speech in history on immigration.

“He talked about the Statue of Liberty and the beacon of hope it is to the world and America was pre-eminent in the world because our door was always open and we will cease to be pre-eminent when we shut the door,” she lectured.

Pelosi then claimed that “California is always in the lead” on these issues and that “maybe others will follow that lead.”

“So you’d vote for this law?” Maher asked.

“I'm not familiar with exactly what it is, but making the American dream of home ownership available to all people is something we have to do for people who are here now,” she retorted.

“This is for the undocumented,” Maher countered.

“Well, what I would like to do is move them to documented,” Pelosi said, claiming that “one of the best things that we can do for our economy is to pass comprehensive immigration reform.”

Dave obviously finds Pelosi’s comments revolting, but he’s also a bit disappointed in Maher.

“I’ve come to love and respect Bill, and I like him as a friend … but he needs to not soft-pedal that,” he tells Sage Steele.

To see the interview, watch the clip above.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.