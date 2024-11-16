Stop catering to ‘socially correct garbage’: Why Pete Hegseth is the ‘right pick’

Democrats have latched onto Pete Hegseth’s past as a Fox News personality as a negative attribute, but Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” doesn’t agree in the slightest.

“Pete Hegseth is going to be an excellent head of the Department of Defense. Not only his track record, but as a television personality, he will be able to get up there and deal with the tough questions and communicate the policies properly,” Rubin explains.

In a recent interview, Hegseth made this crystal clear.

“First of all, you’ve got to fire the chairman of Joint Chiefs,” he said, explaining how the Trump administration could course correct after a disastrous four years under the Biden administration.

“You’re going to bring in a new secretary of defense, but any general that was involved, general, admiral, whatever, that was involved in any of the DEI, woke s***, has got to go,” he continued.

“You’ve got to get DEI and CRT out of military academies so you’re not training young officers to be baptized in this type of thinking, and then whatever the combat standards were say in, I don’t know, 1995, let’s just make those the standards,” he added.

While Hegseth admits the trust has been broken between the military and the people, he doesn’t believe it's too late.

“You have to reestablish that trust by putting in no-nonsense war fighters in those positions who aren’t going to cater to the socially correct garbage,” he concluded.

Rubin is thoroughly impressed.

“I think you can see right there, exactly why I think he’s the right pick. He can communicate the ideas, he’s been in the belly of the beast, he’s got the TV presence, and he just laid it out. You got to fire a whole bunch of people at the top. We have to get DEI and the woke stuff out,” Rubin says.

