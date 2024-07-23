RFK Jr. DESTROYS Kamala’s record with receipts

RFK Jr. may have run for the Democratic nomination, but upon realizing what his party had become, he switched to independent.

Now he’s taking on Vice President Kamala Harris, who is currently expected to run in Biden’s place after he stepped down this Sunday.

“A little over a year ago when I entered this race, I predicted that President Biden suffered from a degenerative condition that was not going to improve and that it would make it impossible for him to govern effectively,” RFK Jr. said, addressing the events that transpired over the weekend.

“The reaction of the DNC to that obvious condition was to hide it from the American public and to use their power over the Democratic Party nomination process to make sure that nobody could compete with President Biden in a way that would expose his deficiencies,” he continued.

“I think you know Kamala Harris is the party of war. She’s a war hawk,” he charged. “Kamala Harris is a war hawk on Ukraine, she’s a war hawk on China. I think that we should be figuring out how to coexist with the rest of the world as best we can.”

But it’s not just her war record that troubles RFK Jr.

“She’s not going to do anything about the national deficit. I’ve never heard her speak about the chronic disease epidemic,” he said. “I think she’s a product of the corporate control of our democracy.”

“In terms of civil rights,” he added, “she has one of the worst civil rights records of any public official.”

Despite disagreeing with RFK Jr. on some issues, Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” thinks he would have made a much better Democrat candidate than Kamala.

“Just imagine if the Democrat Party had gone in that direction instead of the direction that they are in right now,” Rubin says. “If you are a good, decent Democrat, and you are out there, and you just have Trump Derangement Syndrome so you can’t do it — well there’s your guy to vote for.”

“I think he will absolutely take more from Kamala or who whoever else the Democrat is,” he adds.

