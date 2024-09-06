RFK Jr. blows Tucker Carlson’s mind; says what NO politician will admit

The Biden administration has never been a fan of political dissidents, and RFK Jr. is living proof.

“Thirty-seven hours after he took the oath of office, President Biden’s White House opened up a portal for the FBI to begin to have access to social media posts on all the different social media sites,” RFK explained in an interview with Tucker Carlson.

“The FBI then invited in the CIA, DHS, the IRS, and CISA. CISA is this new agency that is the center of the censorship industrial complex that is in charge, making sure Americans don’t hear things that their government doesn’t want them to hear.”

Those agencies, as well as agencies like the CDC, were given access to social media sites to change posts and shadow-ban users.

“I lost my Instagram account; I had almost a million followers. They say it was for ‘misinformation,’ but they could not point to a single post that I ever made that was factually erroneous,” RFK explains.

In emails, Facebook was recorded pushing back and saying RFK wasn’t factually incorrect, so they had to come up with a new word for what RFK was doing.

“Malinformation, which is information that is factually true but nevertheless inconvenient for the government,” he says, to which Tucker responds, “That’s illegal.”

“The White House was overtly telling them that if they didn’t comply, that their Section 230 immunity was in jeopardy,” RFK adds.

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” isn’t surprised but is disturbed.

“It should be noted that even if RFK Jr., with his 1 million followers on Instagram, was sharing misinformation,” Rubin says, “it's not illegal.”

“It would be against the First Amendment,” he adds.

