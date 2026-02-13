'Quite literally insane': DHS responds to new scheme from LA activists to warn illegal aliens about ICE

The Department of Homeland Security is not impressed with the latest effort by Los Angeles activists to warn illegal aliens about the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Anti-ICE activists regularly employ whistles to help illegal aliens evade federal officers, but Amanda Alcalde is planning to install ICE warning sirens in the Highland Park neighborhood.

'Seems like a public nuisance!'

Alcalde said the sirens would be installed on private property and at businesses since the plan is not sanctioned by the city.

In an email statement to Blaze News, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin ridiculed the siren plan.

"This is quite literally insane. The residents of Highland Park want to buy an air raid siren — the same device that was used in London when German planes flew over — to alert the community about ICE. Seems like a public nuisance!" McLaughlin replied.

She went on to document "some of the criminals the residents of Highland Park are trying to protect and help evade arrest."

Among those were Carlos Danilo Barrera, a criminal illegal alien and member of the Florencia 13 gang who is from El Salvador and was convicted of second-degree murder in Los Angeles, DHS said.

Some others listed by DHS include:

Diego Cardona, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala and 18th Street gang member convicted for voluntary manslaughter in Los Angeles;

Sergio Salvador Salazar Sorto, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador convicted for false imprisonment and battery in Los Angeles; and

Ehsan Jalal, a 52-year-old citizen of Afghanistan convicted for robbery in Los Angeles.

Alcalde went on to say in a statement to KTLA-TV that the ICE operations had reduced the "ethnic" representation she saw on the streets of Los Angeles.

"I've seen a lot of fear in people's eyes. I don't see a lot of our ethnic minorities out in the day-to-day. It's big change. It feels dystopian in a way," she said.

The Trump administration has been recently ramping up detentions and arrests against activists who interfere with federal enforcement operations, according to a Reuters report.

