Whistles not enough? LA activists find a new way to warn about ICE — and your ears probably won't like it

Liberal activists in Los Angeles are organizing a new way to warn illegal aliens about Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Amanda Alcalde founded the Highland Park Community Support Group for ICE operations and began posting flyers about their new plan: Install sirens.

'It feels dystopian in a way.'

"We'd like to ultimately have this along all the different streets so they can take shelter," Alcalde said to KTLA-TV.

The effort is not sanctioned by the city, so the group will have to find private property supporters and businesses where it can install the sirens.

She added that she was "really taking a lot of that influence from Minneapolis and trying to turn it into our own here."

Activists already use whistles to alert each other about ICE agents.

"We don't directly get ourselves involved with ICE, but we will get involved protecting the community to stay in their office or home," activist David Trujillo said to KTLA.

Alcalde claimed that the ICE operations have led to a reduced presence of ethnic minorities in Los Angeles.

"I've seen a lot of fear in people's eyes. I don't see a lot of our ethnic minorities out in the day-to-day. It's big change. It feels dystopian in a way," she said.

Blaze News reached out to DHS for comment but did not receive a response by time of publishing.

RELATED: ICE accuses LA of giving 'a middle finger to the law' after county paves way for illegal aliens to receive funding

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, a Democrat, has openly opposed the Trump administration's order to surge ICE operations in the city.

"There is no plan other than fear, chaos, and politics," Bass said in July. "Home Depot one day, a car wash the next, armed vehicles and what looked like mounted military units in a park the next day."

The KTLA report promoted the group's efforts to raise donations from people who oppose ICE.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!