Viral video shows alleged arson attack on rumored ICE facility in Kansas City — mayor expresses his outrage against ICE

A viral video purporting to show an arson attack on a facility rumored to be bought for federal detentions led to an outraged statement from the Kansas City mayor against ICE.

The video shows a woman trying to light a facility on fire Thursday after the building was rumored to have been sold to the Department of Homeland Security for a future detention center in Kansas City.

'I am outraged by federal efforts to place 10,000 human beings in cages inside distribution warehouses in Kansas City.'

The woman has not been caught, and the motivation for the attack is unclear.

Ironically, the firm that owns the building said it was not going through with the sale to the federal government on Thursday.

"As negotiations concluded, we learned the purchasing party was the U.S. Government," the company said. "Over the course of the building sale process, we determined that the terms no longer met our fiduciary requirements for a timely closing. Therefore, we chose not to move forward."

As a KMBC-TV reporter was trying to report about the decision, his camera crew recorded the woman trying to light the building on fire.

When the mayor was asked about the attack, he expressed outrage at ICE and offered a half-hearted statement against the woman.

"I am outraged by federal efforts to place 10,000 human beings in cages inside distribution warehouses in Kansas City or anywhere in our country," Mayor Quinton Lucas wrote in a statement on social media. "I'll trust the courts, our local prosecutors, and law enforcement in Kansas City to handle the offender."

Some critics of the mayor pointed out that he had promoted the outrage against the facility in a statement on the same day as the attack.

RELATED: 'Quite literally insane': DHS responds to new scheme from LA activists to warn illegal aliens about ICE

"I am aware of a recent release from a Kansas City firm regarding a distribution facility in South Kansas City that has been rumored as a target for a mass ICE detention encampment of up to 10,000 persons," he said in a post Thursday.

"While Kansas City welcomes any news suggesting the halting of a planned conversion of a warehouse for goods and products into a human encampment," he added, "I will continue with our legislative, legal efforts, and community engagement to ensure no warehouse or similar facility in Kansas City or nearby is converted to a mass encampment warehouse of persons that is offensive to the dignity and human rights of those who would be detained within it."

KMBC has since posted the entire raw footage of the woman trying to burn down the building.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!