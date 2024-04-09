‘Shut the f*** up!’ — Megyn Kelly shocks audience when she LOST IT over this issue

On Monday, USA Today sports columnist Nancy Armour tweeted the following post:

Well, Megyn Kelly wasn’t having it.

On SiriusXM’s “The Megyn Kelly Show,” she “did not hold back when analyzing this lunacy,” says Dave Rubin before playing the clip of Kelly’s epic tirade.

“[Amour] says, ‘I don't have all the answers, but I'm always looking for more of them.’ I've got one for you, Nancy: Shut the f*** up until you know what you're talking about because girls are getting hurt by male basketball players posing as girls,” Kelly fired.

“I have a daughter who played basketball,” she continued, “and the thought of her going up against a biological man on that court is terrifying.”

Dave, for one, loves Kelly’s rant, expletives and all.

“That’s momma bear right there,” he says.

“[The woke] are putting tolerance at the top so we are tolerant of everything, except the problem is, you're going to have to throw a lot of people under the bus,” he continues.

“And by the way ... how tolerant are the woke of everybody else?”

To see the footage of Kelly’s scathing takedown of transgender apologetics, watch the clip below.

