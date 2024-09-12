Megyn Kelly absolutely OBLITERATES Taylor Swift: ‘The epitome of elite snobs’

Taylor Swift has stolen the hearts of millions of young women with her songs about always making the wrong choices — which is why it makes sense that she endorsed Kamala Harris for president in an Instagram post after the debate.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Swift wrote. “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” she continued.

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

Swift then signed off her letter with a jab at Trump’s vice presidential candidate, JD Vance, writing, “With love and hope, Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady.”

Her post has fooled millions, as expected — but Megyn Kelly was not among them.

“This pair, Taylor and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, are the epitomes of elite snobs. She doesn’t care what happens to these kids, just like he doesn’t give a s*** what happens to all the young men who take that Pfizer booster he’s been pushing,” Kelly said angrily.

“I’m sure he’s totally f***ing clueless about the myocarditis taking the lives of young men in this country who didn’t need the shot to begin with, never mind a booster,” she continued, before ending her rant on an extremely powerful note.

“Where’s he going to be when these boys wind up with heart scarring that causes heart attacks and potentially death? They will be sitting in their mansions in Rhode Island and California and New York and jetting across the world saying, ‘Let them eat cake,’ because they’ll be bathing themselves in their own sanctimony, too obsessed with their money and their concerts and their football games to have a thought for those hurt.”

Dave Rubin is thoroughly impressed with Kelly’s speech, commenting, “Yeah, that’s damn right.”

