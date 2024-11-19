‘The View’ hosts’ Thanksgiving advice: Don’t break bread with Trump voters

Thanksgiving is almost here, and Americans across the country are getting ready to break bread, sip wine, and bask in their gratitude for their loved ones. But not all Americans are preparing to share the love.

Instead, some are forgoing Thanksgiving festivities altogether based on who their loved ones voted for — and celebrities like Sunny Hostin of “The View” are cheering them on.

“I would never let politics be the reason I don’t show up to see my family because they won’t always be there,” Sara Haines said in a heated debate with Hostin on the liberal show.

“I’m going to disagree,” Hostin replied. “I really do feel that this candidate, President-elect Trump, is just a different type of candidate. From the things he’s said and the things he’s done, and the things he will do, it’s more of a moral issue for me.”

“I think it’s more of a moral issue for other people,” she continued. “So I think when people feel that someone voted not only against their families but against them, and against people that they love, I think it’s okay to take a beat.”

Whoopi Goldberg then jumped in with her infinite wisdom to agree with Hostin, explaining that “somebody who tells me that my child is wrong because of how he or she feels, that tells me that they shouldn’t be allowed to be who they are with my permission, I have to question.”

“I don’t want to put my kid in that position. I don’t want to put my gay child in a position where she has to sit with someone who doesn’t understand her and feels like it’s okay to just blurt all that out,” Goldberg added.

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” isn’t surprised they took this route but does wholeheartedly disagree.

“Thanksgiving is coming, and that’s when we here in America sit down with friends and family, and we eat and we drink and we celebrate freedom, and we take a moment to be thankful for all of the goodness that this great country has afforded us in almost 250 years of existence,” Rubin says.

“Unless you’re someone on ‘The View,’ in which case you shouldn’t invite people you like and you should probably ruin the day for everybody,” he adds.

