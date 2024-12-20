‘The View’ host STANDS UP for RFK Jr.; calls out food industry and Western medicine

Americans were told to “trust the science” when it couldn’t have been clearer that those behind “the science” were lying to them.

But while much of the country has woken up to the obvious, the mainstream media is still trying to keep the rest fast asleep — especially when it comes to truth-teller Robert F. Kennedy Jr. preparing to take his position leading the HHS in the Trump administration.

“This guy, RFK Jr., has made it very clear that he is a vaccine skeptic, and what we have to remember is it’s not going to be a narrow position. If you are the head of the Department of Health and Human Services, that’s a very big, big, broad position. Not a narrow position,” Sunny Hostin said in a recent segment on "The View."

“They’re not just going to put him in charge of food, they’re going to put him in charge of everything. And what he just refused to answer, in terms of some questions for CNN, is he refused to answer about whether he stands by his previous comments tying vaccines to autism,” Hostin continued.

“That’s all you need to know about him. He refused to answer the questions. And the other thing he said was he plans to question the entire science of vaccines,” she added, noting that “we know that vaccines work, we know that vaccines save lives.”

However, her fellow panelist Sara Haines has a different view.

“I have a Chinese, Western-trained doctor who has pointed out where the Western medicine gets it wrong,” Haines responded. “We live in a country where crap is put in our food that makes us sick, and then pharmaceuticals come in and throw pills at it.”

“So we’re living in a cycle where it feeds the corporate greed to keep us not well,” she added.

Like Haines, Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” couldn’t disagree with Hostin more.

“He’s not just going to come in and ruin the place and just completely ignore science. He’s going to look around and be like, ‘Who is connected to vaccine makers, and why were you on the board over here? And was there proper efficacy checked on this?’” Rubin says.

“Sara Haines, I’ll give her credit, because she’s now repeating what RFK [Jr.] has been saying for really, for 40 years, but particularly in this past year as he was running for president. Which is that there’s a food system designed to make us sick, and a pharmaceutical system designed to deal with the ailments, thus profiting the systems, having nothing to do with the health of the people,” he adds.

