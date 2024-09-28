‘The View’s’ Biden interview gets awkward as Whoopi goes off script

President Joe Biden took a break from his beach vacations for an appearance on “The View” — where he was surprisingly asked the one question he likely did not want to answer.

“Mr. President, we all agree at this table it’s very selfless of you to pass the baton and step aside. There was a perception that perhaps your hand was forced, and some pointed fingers to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who you have a long relationship with and accomplished many things with,” Alyssa Farah Griffin said to the president.

“Did you feel that your hand was forced, and what is your relationship with Speaker Pelosi now?” she then asked.

“My relationship is fine,” Biden said before laughing uncomfortably. “I never fully believed the assertions that somehow there was this overwhelming reluctance of my running again. I didn’t sense that.”

Biden then stumbled through the second part of his answer, telling Griffin that “there were some folks who would like to see me step aside so they have a chance to move on.”

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” finds the answer interesting, to say the least.

“He basically sort of half, or mistakenly, admits that he didn’t want to step down, and then Whoopi sticks it to the Democrats for pushing him out,” he comments.

And stick it to the Democrats, Whoopi did.

“I don’t like the way they did it. I’m going to just say it out loud ‘cause nobody says it out loud. I didn’t like the way it was done publicly; I thought they could have done this in a different way, because we didn’t need to hear all the inner fighting. I didn’t like it. I’m saying it to you, you were my ride or die,” Whoopi told the president.

“Whoopi is basically saying, ‘I don’t like that we knew about it. I don’t like that it kind of seems like maybe they did force you out and that kind of went public.’ So Whoopi would prefer, apparently, that the government and people in power, or the deep state, or whatever else, the elites, just do the things all behind the curtain, and none of us know it,” Rubin says.

