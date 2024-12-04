This montage of Kash Patel speaking truth (and naming names) is a MUST WATCH

If you Google Kash Patel — Donald Trump’s pick for FBI director — you’ll see that the word “controversial” comes up over and over again.

What makes Kash Patel so controversial? Could it be because the man fearlessly speaks the truth and names names while doing it?

Dave Rubin plays a video montage of Patel doing interviews on various podcasts during which his brutal candor is on full display. And let’s just say it’s crystal clear why the media insists he’s controversial.

In the first clip, Patel detailed his plans to let the American people in on the truth that the current government keeps hidden from them.

“We need a 24/7 declassification office rolling papers out 24/7, and not just like JFK and not just 9/11,” he said.

He then clarified that he “believes wholeheartedly in the classified system of information,” but he also knows that it has been “abused by these corrupt officials in government to hide the truth and enact more corrupt activity.”

In the second clip, Patel met with Blaze Media’s very own Glenn Beck . The subject of Epstein’s little black book came up.

“Who has Jeffery Epstein’s black book?” Glenn asked bluntly.

“The FBI,” said Patel, clarifying that it’s “under direct control of the director of the FBI.”

In the third clip, Patel went into even more detail about the FBI’s refusal to release the Epstein list.

“Why is the FBI protecting the greatest pederast — the largest scale pederast — in human history?” the host asked.

“Simple — because of who’s on that list. You don’t think that Bill Gates is lobbying Congress night and day to prevent the disclosure of that list?” Patel said plainly before lambasting House Republicans for not being able to get the list released.

In the fourth clip, Patel disclosed his plans for the FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.

“I'd shut down the FBI Hoover building on day one and reopen it the next day as a museum of the Deep State, and I’d take the 7,000 employees that work in that building and send them across America to chase down criminals. Go be cops,” he stated.

“Same thing with DOJ. What are all these people doing here? Looking for their next government promotion; looking for their next fancy government title; looking for their parachute out of government,” he added, emphasizing the need to “shrink government.”

