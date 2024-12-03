Glenn Beck’s 2023 interview with Kash Patel is a MUST SEE before Patel assumes new role as FBI director

When Trump was first elected in 2016, he pledged to “drain the swamp” — that is, the Deep State that permeates the federal government and actively works to ensure certain agendas are pushed and others are squashed, its opponents are persecuted, and the nation heads in the direction it sees fit.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. The Deep State is alive, but it isn’t necessarily well as an older and wiser Trump gears up for a second term.

His recent pick for FBI director — Kash Patel — is a surefire sign that he intends to root out the corruption this time around.

Almost a year ago, Glenn Beck sat down for an extended interview with Patel, and now that he is headed to the most powerful seat in one of the most brazenly corrupted branches of the DOJ, their conversation is well worth a revisit.





“I wanted to speak to somebody who has seen [the Deep State] firsthand, knows how it works,” said Glenn on December 13, 2023.



As the “principal deputy to the acting director of the national intelligence agency … under President Trump,” Patel “oversaw all of the operations of all 17 intelligence community agencies.” On top of that, “he also worked with the National Security Council, the secretary of defense, and the Department of Justice.”

All that to say Kash Patel was exactly the person Glenn was looking for to expose “what the Deep State is, how it works, and what its real goals are.”

Glenn’s first question for Patel was simple: “How bad is it?”

“It’s way worse than I thought it could ever be,” Patel, who documented his experience in a book , admitted. “It’s not just one guy; it’s not five … it’s like a thousand.”

The Deep State “just webs out into government, and it secretes in distinct places and kind of just hides there for a while. And then when they want it to activate, the media and others come in with their leadership and say this is what we need,” Patel explained. “These people who run these institutions — DOJ, FBI, DOD, what have you — they are part of this entrenched class in Washington that all respond to one thing: their self-advancement.”

“The only way they do that is if they glorify and protect the institution that's been corrupted,” he added.

To hear Patel’s firsthand experiences battling the Deep State (specific names included) and get a picture of what and whom he will be up against at the new director of the FBI, watch the episode above.

