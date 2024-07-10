TikTok’s biggest Biden fan doubles down; gets DESTROYED on Piers Morgan

While liberals across the country have begun waking up to the realization that Joe Biden is not fit to be president, some are still fast asleep — and it doesn’t appear they’ll be waking up anytime soon.

One of those liberals is famous TikTok influencer Harry Sisson, who appeared on a panel alongside Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

While Rubin and Morgan both agree that President Biden needs to step down in light of his clear mental decline, Sisson appears to have seen an entirely different debate.

“President Biden should be the nominee,” Sisson says definitively, before trying to take a shot at Rubin: “I wonder where Dave got his M.D., where he got his degree to specialize in neurology.”

“And I just find it funny how he’s saying, ‘Oh, we shouldn’t respect Biden and Karine Jean-Pierre, but I’m sure that he’s voting for the convicted felon and the proven sexual abuser, who defamed his victim, and he gives his respect to him every single day,” he continues.

Rubin isn’t having it.

“Hey Harry, do you think that Joe Biden is cognitively able to be president? Yes or no,” he asks the influencer.

“Yes, I do. You can check out the neurology report he had earlier this year in February where it said there was no concern, no cognitive disorder. That’s coming from an actual doctor,” Sisson says proudly.

“We’re making this up. Everything we see every day, the inability to say one complete sentence. We’re all making it up,” Rubin says, shaking his head.

Sisson continues to double down on his delusion even after Morgan shows him a clip of Biden completely out of it and calmly explains the situation we’re in.

“This is a quite dangerous situation I think, where the most powerful man in America right now is not able to function properly at a time when the world feels quite perilous and needs a sharp president of the United States,” Morgan says, asking, “When you watch him, do you feel remotely reassured that he’s completely in charge?”

“Yeah,” Sisson says. “I think that this is all just hyperbole, like this is nonsense. I don’t know why we’re talking about Biden’s mental state when we can just look at his record.”

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.