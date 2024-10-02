‘I’m a knucklehead at times’: Tim Walz lied about attending deadly Tiananmen Square protests

Tim Walz may have lied about going to war — but after JD Vance’s performance at the vice presidential debate, he finally has a true combat story to tell.

“Tim Walz was fidgeting and a little confused about things; he was extremely nervous right up front. Did kind of hit his stride, I would say, a bit after that,” Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” comments.

While Rubin notes that “the moderators were not horrific” and the debate wasn’t as bad as “the last three-on-one that we saw,” it “was clear that they’re just Democrat activists.”

But that didn’t stop moderator Margaret Brennan from calling out Walz’s absurd lie about attending the famous Tiananmen Square protest in Hong Kong, China.

“You said you were in Hong Kong during the deadly Tiananmen Square protest in the spring of 1989, but Minnesota Public Radio and other media outlets are reporting that you actually didn’t travel to Asia until August of that year. Can you explain that discrepancy?” Brennan asked Walz.

Walz’s answer did not help his case.

“I grew up in small rural Nebraska,” he began, before explaining that he was passionate about teaching and got “the opportunity in the summer of ‘89 to travel to China.”

“I’ve not been perfect, and I’m a knucklehead at times, but it’s always been about that,” Walz continued. “I will talk a lot, I will get caught up in the rhetoric, but being there, the impact it made, the difference in my life. I learned a lot about China.”

“Governor, just to follow up on that, the question was ‘Can you explain the discrepancy?’” Brennan asked again, interrupting Walz’s rant.

“All's I said on that was, is, I got there that summer and misspoke on this, so, I will just, that’s what I’ve said. So I was in Hong Kong and China during the democracy protest, went in, and from that I learned a lot of what needed to be in governance,” Walz answered.

Rubin can’t believe it.

“It’s like why do these people lie about everything? Why do they lie about things that are so easily debunked?” he asks.

