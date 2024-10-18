‘She’s a survivor’: Trump gives KILLER answer when asked to name Kamala’s ‘virtues’

At Trump’s Univision town hall, he was asked an impossible question.

The former president was asked to name the three greatest virtues of Kamala Harris — and despite the challenging nature of the inquiry, his answer was perfect.

“That’s a very hard question,” he began as the crowd erupted in laughter, before he got serious. “I think she’s harmed our country horribly at the border, with inflation, with so many other things.”

“But she seems to have an ability to survive,” Trump continued. “She was out of the race, and all of a sudden she’s running for president. That’s a great ability that some people have and some people don’t have.”

The former president also championed Kamala’s “longtime friendships.”

“I don’t call that an ability; I call that a good thing, and she seems to have a nice way about her,” he added. “She behaves in a certain way, but in another way, I think it’s very bad for our country. Very bad for our country. But she does seem to have some relationships that are lasting, and she does seem to be a survivor.”

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” is thrilled with Trump’s answer.

“Good old-fashioned Trump,” Rubin comments. “He’s kind of funny at the beginning; he lays out that she’s been a danger.”

“Don’t hate the player; hate the game. In essence, that’s what he’s saying,” he adds.

