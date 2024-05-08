'People like me': Chris Cuomo admits COVID vaccines INJURED MILLIONS, including HIMSELF

Those who pushed the COVID vaccine the hardest are now finally admitting that it might not have been all it was cracked up to be — and was instead much, much worse.

After the New York Times published an article titled “Thousands Believe Covid Vaccines Harmed Them. Is Anyone Listening,” Chris Cuomo became one of those to finally speak out against what’s happened.

Cuomo revealed for the first time that he’s been suffering from side effects that he attributes to the vaccine during an in-depth interview with nurse practitioner Shaun Barcavage, who also claims to have side effects.

Barcavage got his first dose in 2020 and felt side effects immediately.

“Just standing up sent his heart racing, stinging pain in his eyes, mouth, groin,” Cuomo described.

“We know that vaccines can have unintended consequences, aka side effects, but nobody’s really talking about it because they’re too afraid of blame and they just want it to go away,” he continued. “But the problem is people like Shaun and me and millions of others who still have weird stuff with their blood work and their lives and their feelings, you know, physically, are not going away.”

Barcavage told Cuomo that his side effects are “not a belief” but “a fact.”

“As soon as I was injured, 15, 20 minutes after my first dose, I had the numbness, tingling up and down my injected arm that, over days, spread to my face and my eyes,” Barcavage said.

When he went to see a neurologist, he ran tests and was told that “this was all new,” that the hospital would mandate the vaccine — and he was instructed to get a second dose.

“Everything in my medical mind and in my bones was telling me no. If you have a reaction after something, don’t do it again, but the pressure was immense. And then three weeks rolled around, I got a second dose, and after that, everything blew up. I went from being a 100% healthy, fully functioning nurse to in a complete downward spiral of health,” he told Cuomo.

Dave Rubin didn’t get the vaccine himself but feels for those who did.

“There are literally millions of people in this country right now and hundreds of millions all over the world who got that vaccine,” Rubin says. “A huge percentage of them against their will, just to keep their jobs or to make someone in their family happy or because they were completely bamboozled by the media.”

“They were bamboozled by people like Chris Cuomo, and now, Chris Cuomo is dealing with some of the fallout from that literally in his own body,” he adds.

