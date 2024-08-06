WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner’s take on controversial Olympic boxer pummeling women in the ring

The Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has sparked an online firestorm, as people viciously spar over whether or not the athlete is biologically male or female. According to what the mainstream media and the IOC are saying, Khelif is not transgender but was born female with a condition called DSD that causes the development of XY chromosomes. Others say that it is impossible to have XY chromosomes and be anything other than a biological male.

Caitlyn Jenner, who largely pioneered the transgender movement, spoke about the controversy during a recent Fox interview.

Dave Rubin plays the clip.

Caitlyn Jenner Makes Fox Host Go Quiet with Unexpected Take on Controversial Olympic Boxer www.youtube.com

“First of all, if you’re dealing with being intersex, we’re talking about 0.001% of the population. It’s a very, very small portion of the population,” Jenner said, adding that the “media is so hypersensitive about this.”



“I think the Olympic Committee did absolutely the wrong thing by letting her compete. ... The IOC just didn't do their job at the beginning and then the media got a hold of this and blew the whole thing up. But shame on the IOC for not protecting the integrity of women's sports and shame on the IOC for not protecting the safety of women's sports, obviously,” Jenner continued, noting that “this is a safety issue.”

