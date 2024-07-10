WATCH Jake Tapper’s facial expression when he reads recent Joe Biden quotes

As one of two moderators, CNN’s Jake Tapper had a front row seat to the first presidential debate when Joe Biden had perhaps the worst debate performance of any president in the country’s history.

Since then, it seems Tapper, awakened to the reality of the president’s cognitive decline, has turned on Joe Biden.

Dave Rubin plays a clip of the anchor reading recent Biden quotes, and his facial expressions confirm that his faith in the president has indeed waned dramatically.

First Tapper brought up Biden’s call-in conversation on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” during which Biden said, “The fact of the matter is how can you assure you're going to be out on you know on your way to go you know work tomorrow age age wasn't you know the idea that I'm too old.”

Tapper’s face when he’s rereading Biden’s line is better seen than described:

Watch CNN Host’s Face After Reading This Biden Quote Word for Word www.youtube.com





“That sounds like it’s supposed to be reassuring to those Democratic supporters who have gone wobbly,” Tapper said in response, adding that “many Democratic officials with whom [he’s] spoken are worried that President Biden and his family and his inner circle appear to be in complete denial, not just about whatever might be wrong with him but the state of his candidacy right now.”

Tapper then played another clip from Biden’s damage control interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, during which he tried to explain away his poor debate performance but ended up just making matters worse.

When asked if he had watched the debate footage, Biden, sporting his typical confused visage, replied, “I don’t think I did, no.”

“He doesn't think he did?” Tapper asked, perplexed.

Perhaps Biden’s worst post-debate move, however, was when he “called into a couple of black radio stations.”

During one interview, he said, “By the way, I’m proud to be, as I said, the first vice president, the first black woman, to serve with a black president, proud of the first black woman in the Supreme Court. There’s just so much that we can do because together we — there’s nothing. Look, this is the United States of America.”

“He’s proud to be the first black woman?” Tapper asked, adding that the response is simply “not coherent.”

But it gets even worse.

“Then we later found out later from the radio host that the Biden campaign had given her a list of questions to ask President Biden. That is a huge no no in journalism,” Tapper reported. “It remains quite telling that in the Biden campaign's efforts to show that the president has not missed a step, his campaign felt the need to feed questions to the hosts for a call-in radio interview, and the president still even then failed to deliver in many of his answers.”

According to the CNN anchor, however, Biden’s biggest blunder was when George Stephanopoulos asked him “how he would feel if he ultimately loses to Donald Trump.”

To hear Biden’s response, watch the clip above.

