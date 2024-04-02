WATCH: Patrick Bet-David pauses Easter celebrations to RIP into Biden’s ‘Trans Visibility Day’

Biden declaring Easter “Trans Day of Visibility” probably just sank his already sinking ship. The inevitable outrage that ensued was instant and furious.

One conservative commentator who paused his Easter celebrations to rip into Biden’s blasphemous remarks was Patrick Bet-David.

“The White House chose to celebrate transgenders – the 0.1% of America,” Bet ranted, adding that Easter is a day for “celebrating resurrection.”

“The level of disgrace that this brings to us as a country and to the rest of the world that our president wrote this and announced this yesterday … is a spit in the face to many Christians around the nation.”

“You shouldn't be okay with this, and you ought to stand up for yourself and realize that this is not acceptable. It's time for Christians to stop being so tolerant with this type of behavior,” Bet-David continued, noting that “this isn't a left, right, [or] center thing” but rather a “Christian” thing.

“If you're a Christian and your life – God – comes before your political party, you ought to stand up. If your political party comes before your faith, don't do anything about it. You decide what you value more – how you vote or how you pray.”

“If we get those orders right, the future looks bright, but if we stop fearing God and no longer want the favor of God, the future doesn't look as bright,” he concluded.

Dave Rubin applauds his friend’s words.

“Karl Popper's paradox of tolerance” claims that “if you are tolerant of intolerance, then eventually that intolerance will eat you,” he says. “That is what the woke did to the liberals. The liberals were all tolerant, and tolerance is good until a point – but the liberals could not figure out what that point was. Thus now the Democrat Party has burst forth in all of this insanity.”

But Bet-David’s second point is what Dave finds most important.

“We have God-given rights; that's what the founders intended,” says Dave. “Now you may be an atheist or purely secular … so if you don't want to call them God-given, then they're innately human [rights] ... but the point is, the government did not give us these rights, meaning if the government fell tomorrow … you don't lose your rights. The government is set up to protect your rights.”

To watch Patrick Bet-David’s social media video and hear more of Dave’s commentary, watch the clip below.

