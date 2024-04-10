WATCH: 'Shark Tank's' Kevin O’Leary RIPS into AOC — 'I wouldn’t let her to manage a candy store'

Dave Rubin continues to say that certain people who’ve been historically on the left are beginning to wake up as the woke mafia gets ever louder and more extreme. That’s why he often shows clips from Joe Rogan, Elon Musk, and Bill Maher.

Well, now he’s got another person to add to the list of “truth-tellers” — that person being "Shark Tank’s" Kevin O’Leary, aka Mr. Wonderful.

On a recent episode of OutKick’s “Maintaining with Tyrus,” the Canadian entrepreneur didn’t hold back his feelings about New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s style of management.

“I look at AOC and what an incredibly successful politician she is and what a horrific manager she is,” he told Tyrus, adding that “her jurisdiction looks like a third-world country.”

O’Leary also said that we should, as tax-paying citizens, be able to say, “I don't think you're doing a great job for me as a manager. How about I hire somebody else?”

That’s “the great thing about democracy,” he added. “We can do better.”

“If she was a business, would you pass?” asked Tyrus, who agrees with O’Leary’s feelings about AOC.

“I wouldn’t let her manage a candy store,” was O’Leary’s frank answer.

Dave Rubin loves the brutal honesty.

“I find her vile and disingenuous,” he says, “but I can’t deny that she’s bamboozled a large amount of people.”

“What's going on in her own district is an absolute disaster in terms of crime and immigration and everything else.”

