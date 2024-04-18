WATCH: Stephen A. Smith directs EPIC rant toward his liberal staffers about Trump’s political persecution

Like Joe Rogan, Elon Musk, and Bill Maher, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is “waking up” to the insanity that now defines the Democratic Party.

Dave Rubin, who’s impressed with Smith’s outspokenness, plays a recent clip of the sports commentator tearing into liberals — specifically the ones working on his own staff.

“I got liberals working for me,” Smith began, “but without looking at them, I’m going to plead to them to understand where I’m coming from.”

“I want to emphasize that I’m not absolving Trump from anything. I’m not trying to paint him as some good guy who’s being victimized,” he prefaced, adding that “this is about the end game.”

“You want Trump gone? Beat him!”

“Listen to me my liberal fellas and ladies ... Is it possible that it could be perceived that you're going after Trump using lawfare because you can't beat him? Because you know the issues don't favor you?” he asked, referencing “Iran dropping bombs [on Israel],” “China issues,” “Russia invading Ukraine,” “border issues,” and “violence in the streets.”

“That’s the argument [Trump] is going to make,” Smith predicted before pointing to the absurdity and hypocrisy of the former president’s hush money case.

“So, let me get this straight. The 45th president of the United States, who's no longer the president of the United States at this particular moment, is in a courtroom today, eight years after he was originally elected, because he facilitated hush money to a porn star?” Smith asked.

He then reflected on all the other politicians who have been in similar positions, including Gary Hart, Bill Clinton, and John Edwards — none of whom were persecuted to the level Trump has been.

“That’s what we gonna do? We gonna have people in court because they lied about stuff when they were campaigning for higher office, knowing that it could derail their campaign?” he asked.

“The point that he’s making there is the right one. He’s not telling you that Trump is the greatest man,” says Dave. “Have I had my frustrations with Trump in the last year? Yeah.”

“But the way they are going after him is not the way that will heal America. If Donald Trump is kicked off the ballot, if Donald Trump is put in jail, if they can fine and otherwise penalize Donald Trump into oblivion and then Joe Biden becomes president again ... how do you think that will go for the rest of American history?”

To see Smith’s epic tirade against his liberal staff, watch the clip below.

