Al Robertson noticed something unique about Trump signing EOs in the arena. ‘Who’s ever seen anything like this?’

When Al Robertson watched newly inaugurated President Donald Trump sign executive orders in the arena that was electric with patriotism and hope, he saw something he’s never seen before — Trump threw the pens he was using to the people, not to the dignitaries.

“He's signing, and the guy's telling what they're for, and people are cheering. ... I was like, 'Who's ever seen anything like this?'” he recounts.

“Then he starts throwing the pens to the crowd. It's like, 'Forget about the important dignitaries. ... These pens are for you,'” he laughs, noting that this stunt was certainly typical Trump showmanship, but it was also symbolic of the fact that America now has a president who is actually working for the people.

“Unashamed” guest Sarah Gabel Seifert, president and co-founder of EveryLife , a pro-life diaper and baby product company, was one of the 20,000+ people in the arena on Inauguration Day.

“It was something that I will remember and cherish for the rest of my life,” she says. “The vibe was so electric.”

“Americans really do feel like they're being heard. Their voices are being heard. He's responding to the cries of Americans,” Sara tells Al, Jase, and Zach Dasher. “We want safety back in our country; we want families being built; we want very simple things, like cost going down. He's hitting on the topics that matter most.”

For the first time in a long time, Sarah says, Americans at large are engaged with what’s happening in the country.

“He's really igniting people, motivating people to realize they have a seat at the table and their voice matters.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the episode above.

Want more from the Robertsons?

To enjoy more on God, guns, ducks, and inspiring stories of faith and family, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.