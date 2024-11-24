Jase Robertson discusses the Bible topic that ‘makes men squirm’

Life is strange and uncomfortable in many ways, so it’s not all that surprising that the Bible, being our guide to life, is also full of strange and uncomfortable topics.

However, there’s one topic Jase Robertson says tops the list — as least for men.

And that subject is circumcision.

However, the practice is far more than a physical act. The history of what a large portion of American male babies receive following their birth has a long and storied history.

“Some of what I’m fixin’ to say could be graphic and offensive to people who don’t understand what circumcision is,” says Jase.

“When a baby is born, they're circumcised. You go to the nether region, and there's some skin that is removed. ... They do it now for cleanliness. It’s not an identity thing,” he explains.

Many forget, however, where the concept of circumcision came from. It was a physical representation of the covenant God had made with Abraham and his descendants (the Jewish nation) — that God would give them a homeland, protection, and prosperity if they obeyed his commands.

But that’s just the beginning. There’s another layer to the concept of circumcision that many Christians don’t understand — circumcision is not merely a physical act. There’s a spiritual kind of circumcision of the heart that the Bible lays out.

Jase points to Romans 2:28-29.

“A person is not a Jew who is one only outwardly, nor is circumcision merely outward and physical.

No, a person is a Jew who is one inwardly; and circumcision is circumcision of the heart, by the Spirit, not by the written code. Such a person's praise is not from other people, but from God.”

Jase also points to Colossians 2:9-12.

“For in Christ all the fullness of the Deity lives in bodily form, and in Christ you have been brought to fullness. He is the head over every power and authority. In him you were also circumcised with a circumcision not performed by human hands. Your whole self ruled by the flesh was put off when you were circumcised by Christ, having been buried with him in baptism, in which you were also raised with him through your faith in the working of God, who raised him from the dead.”

“In this case, Christ is the one doing the cutting, so this is not Jewish people back under this promise that God made with Abraham. This is a new sort of promise,” he says.

To hear more of Jase’s analysis on physical versus spiritual circumcision, watch the episode above.

