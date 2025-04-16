Love endures: Phil and Miss Kay Robertson reunite in care facility amid health struggles

Back in December 2024, Phil Robertson, the revered patriarch of Duck Commander, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. The condition exacerbated other ailments, including a blood disorder and fractured vertebrae. His sons, Jase and Al Robertson, have been candid with the “Unashamed” audience about the ups and downs their dad has experienced since leaving the podcast. Earlier this month, Jase described Phil’s condition as “not good.”

Their mother and Phil’s wife, Miss Kay Robertson, has also faced her own health challenges. In February, she sustained a severe fall that resulted in an infected cut. The injury required surgery and 11 days in the hospital.

Between Kay’s time in the hospital and Phil’s professional care, the beloved Duck Dynasty couple has been separated.

However, in a recent episode of “Unashamed,” Jase and Al shared a heartwarming update: Phil and Kay have been reunited in a care facility.

While both parents are still struggling with their physical health, their reconnection is doing wonders for their spirits.

Jase celebrates their reunion as “fantastic”; Al agrees, calling it “a game-changer.”

“My dad's not doing great overall, and my mom is not doing great physically,” but “she's helping his morale” and vice versa,” says Jase.

“He's been so much calmer since she came back in,” Al adds.

While the reunion has been sweet, it’s also posed some challenges. Phil and Miss Kay alike are adored people. Their family is big, and their friend group is even bigger.

“The challenge has been we have so many people coming up there, we're being disruptive,” laughs Jase, noting that they’re working on solving the problem.

But being so loved and supported that you can't accommodate everyone who wants to visit is no doubt a good problem to have.

To hear more about Phil and Miss Kay, watch the episode above.

