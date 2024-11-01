The Robertsons share what they hope happens to P. Diddy in jail

Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center while a storm of federal and civil cases rages around him. He’s already been hit with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and prostitution charges, but those charges are anticipated to rack up even more as additional allegations are filed against him.

Jase and Al Robertson alongside cousin Zach discuss the P. Diddy scandal and what they hope happens to the music mogul while he’s locked up.

Zach remembers a time during 1998 when he used to listen to P. Diddy.

“We thought this is cool; this is glamorous,” he says. “Now you fast forward 20 years and everything that this guy was celebrated for in culture he's now being demonized for.”

And he’s right — the list of things Combs is being demonized for is a long list of depravities that have been likened repeatedly to those of Jeffery Epstein, who met a dark fate behind bars following his conviction.

Further, it’s no secret what happens to many sex offenders in prison.

However, that’s not what the Robertsons wish for Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“I hope that out of the desperation of losing all that he thought was important that someone will share Jesus with that man,” says Al. “Maybe he’ll now finally be ready to listen.”

“A lot of times, that’s what it takes. It takes the devastation of a lifestyle that gets you there,” he adds.

“Depravity is actually a form of slavery, and you see it with this P. Diddy story for sure — like this guy was clearly a slave to his own depravity,” says Zach.

Thankfully, the gospel offers freedom and redemption, which is what the Robertsons pray Sean Combs will find.

To hear more of their conversation, watch the episode above.

