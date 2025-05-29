Uncle Si and friends celebrate Phil Robertson’s heavenly homecoming after a life that impacted MILLIONS

On Sunday, May 25, "Duck Dynasty" patriarch Phil Robertson joined Jesus in heaven after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease and other health challenges. He leaves behind a legacy defined by his unwavering devotion to Jesus Christ and a fervent mission to guide others to salvation.

Phil’s impact was profound and far-reaching. His powerful testimony of redemption — transformed from a life of darkness to one radiant with the grace of Jesus — has guided countless individuals to seek repentance and embrace faith. In the wake of his passing, thousands have shared heartfelt stories about how Phil touched their lives. The impact he had will surely echo for generations to come.

Nobody, however, felt Phil Robertson’s presence more deeply than the people who shared life with him.

On this episode of “Unashamed,” Uncle Si, Zach Dasher and his wife, Jill, and longtime friend and Duck Commander General Manager Justin Martin gather to celebrate the man who forever changed their lives. Through tears and joy, they honor Phil’s enduring faith, love, and the indelible mark he left on their hearts.

“Even though Phil said, ‘Don't cry,’ we're going to cry,” says Martin. “The boss is home.”

“It’s not tears of sadness, OK? This is celebration time. He’s done done his stay on this earth,” says Si, adding that he “already knew” about Phil’s passing before the phone call came.

The group reflect about how they were praying for God to bring Phil home. He was suffering, not himself, and deeply missing “God’s creation,” where he spent the majority of his time. His passing was, therefore, a bittersweet mercy.

They also recall how Phil’s sister, Jan, foreknew the impact her brother would have if he came to know Jesus.

“Jan Robertson was the only one that didn't give up on Phil when he was running with the devil,” says Si. “She said, ‘Y'all have no idea how many people he's going to bring to Jesus,’ and she was right.”

Zach’s brother-in-law asked ChatGPT to estimate how many people heard the gospel from Phil Robertson, and it came back with the staggering number of “40 million people.”

“I’m even gonna say that that’s low,” says Martin, “and I think that number is only gonna grow, even in the state of which we’re in.”

“We're not even to the ripples yet. Phil Robertson's still got a tidal wave right now. … We ain't even crested yet to get to the ripple, because the ripple is going to extend through my children, through y'all's children,” he adds.

To hear the group’s stories about how Phil impacted them personally, watch the episode above. Grab a box of tissues — you’ll need them for this heartfelt tribute.

