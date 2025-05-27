Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty Images
Happy, happy, happy: Celebrating Phil Robertson’s best ‘Unashamed' moments
May 27, 2025
On Sunday, May 25, beloved “Duck Dynasty” patriarch Phil Robertson passed away at the age of 79. While an official cause of death has yet to be confirmed by his family, Jase and Al Robertson, Phil’s sons, have been transparent about their father’s waning health since his diagnosis with Alzheimer's disease and his departure from the “Unashamed” podcast back in December 2024.
Before he became the man of faith he’s celebrated as today, Phil’s early years were marked by a recklessness and rebellion that nearly destroyed his family. At the age of 28, Phil, an alcoholic at the time, was running a bar and living separately from his family, whom he had kicked out. The steadfast prayers of his wife, Kay, however, led to an unlikely meeting in a bar, where a minister shared the gospel with Phil, who repented of his sins, accepted Jesus, and was baptized.
Phil’s life began anew. He embarked on a journey of faith that would lead him to become the adored camo-clad family man and evangelist we celebrate today.
On this special episode, we look back over the years at Phil’s best moments on the “Unashamed” podcast, which was aptly named after the Duck Commander’s bold and unapologetic faith in Jesus Christ. From raw and direct gospel messages to hilarious life lessons, we celebrate Phil’s life and legacy, knowing he’s in heaven now, saying, “Happy, happy, happy.”
