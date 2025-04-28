Texas vs. the Cartel: The DEADLY border showdown

Many small towns in Texas have been overrun by illegal immigrants under the Biden administration — but under Trump that’s hopefully all about to change.

“There was a sigh of relief in Texas when it at least came to the border, because we knew we weren’t going to have to fight our own federal government when it came to actually enforcing the laws,” Greg Sindelar, CEO of the Texas Public Policy Foundation, tells James Poulos of “Zero Hour.”

While it’s been “very overwhelming” for these small towns, Sindelar notes that it was the “system working as designed.”

“So Texas had to jump in. We spent billions and billions and billions of dollars trying to just stem the tide a little bit, but what we learned from that is Mexico is not a good faith actor in this, and I’m talking about the government of Mexico,” he explains.

“And I know they’re very upset by the president saying that they are tied to these cartels. Well, I’m here to tell you they are, at this point, mostly a failed narco state. They have seeded 30% to 40% of their land to these cartels,” he continues, adding, “they let them run anything that they want to do.”

“It’s absolutely horrific what is happening, and the Mexican people are suffering because of it, and Texans and Americans are also suffering because of it,” he adds.

This is why it’s not only important for America to crack down on cartel activity as Trump has promised but Mexico as well.

“Our futures are intertwined,” Sindelar tells Poulos. “If we can’t get Mexico back into being a functioning state again, then we will continue to have these problems, and we’ll continue to pour an immense amount of money and lose an immense amount of American lives until they get their act together.”

