End of endless war? How Trump might finally save Christians in the Middle East

The Middle East has long been home to seemingly endless wars and Christian hostility, and now with Trump in office, Jacob Siegel, senior writer at Tablet magazine, believes that might change.

“I think what he’s saying to Israel is, ‘Win now because I want this over soon. I don’t want to be presiding over endless warfare in the Middle East,’” Siegel tells James Poulos on “Zero Hour.”

“You could just compare the Trump years to the Biden years, right, this is the most recent live example that we can contrast. So what was the Middle East like for Christians between 2016, when Trump took office, versus 2020 to 2024? It was more peaceful, it was more stable,” he continues.

Siegel also notes that of the prisoners currently being released from Syrian prisoners, there “seem to be actually a very high percentage of Christian names on that list.”

While he doesn’t believe that the Christians spread throughout the Middle East are as unified by their faith as they might be within their own country, he does expect Trump’s second term to unify them in something else.

“What will be common for all of them is that if the second Trump term is anything like the first Trump term, the whole region will be more peaceful,” he explains. “Islamists in Syria under Turkish offices, who might for ideological, theological reasons attack Christians, they’re going to think twice if there is a credible deterrent because Trump is in office.”

“That’ll be an advantage for all the minorities in the Middle East,” he adds.

