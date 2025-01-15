Dirty word no longer? Why it’s time for conservatives to 'go green'

Is it time for conservatism to go green? Benji Backer, founder of the country’s largest conservative youth environmental organization and author of the book “Conservative Environmentalism” believes it's long past time — and makes the case to James Poulos in this eye-opening episode of “Zero Hour.”

“Environmentalism was not a dirty word that long ago,” Backer tells Poulos. “I don’t remember that because I wasn’t alive during that time, but 80% of Americans self-identified as environmentalists in 1990, 80%, and today, that number’s 38%. So obviously, something bad happened.”

Backer, who has even shared the stage with the left's poster child, Greta Thunberg, knows exactly what has happened to lead America to this moment — in which we're caught between the politicization of the earth we need to survive and the legitimate human need to keep it alive.

Which is why it couldn't be more interesting, or important, that environmentalist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump have teamed up to “Make America Healthy Again.”



The pair dive deep and untangle the roots of this new, necessary, and world-changing movement in this episode of “Zero Hour.”

