‘Family, faith, and grit’: Did Stallone just give Hollywood a knockout punch in new film?

Many films coming out of Hollywood recently have faced heavy criticism, not only for often pushing “woke” values but for being unoriginal — and Dick Boyce aims to change that.

Boyce is an investor and entrepreneur who has co-produced a new film alongside Sylvester Stallone called “Lost on a Mountain in Maine.” The story spans multiple generations and returns cinema to a time before smartphones, helicopter parenting, and digital overload.

“I just found there was an opening to do a movie like Disney used to make. Timeless values of family, faith, and grit that people could relate to,” Boyce tells James Poulos on “Zero Hour,” explaining that the film is about a boy who spent nine days without food or shelter and survived.

The film appears to bridge the divide between the older, less tech-savvy generations and the newer, digital-native generations.

“To tell stories to remind people that there is this continuity, that despite the fact that we’re going through all these iterations of really head-snapping change in many cases, there’s still a thread that’s stronger than that, and it might not be super obvious, but family is part of that,” Poulos comments.

The film also calls into question the impact of technology on these younger generations.

“They aren’t growing up in a way that is the best way, I think, to have a fulfilled, open, engaged life,” Boyce says, adding, “That does concern me about the evolution of technology.”

“There’s always been a lot of focus on the potential harms of technology, and those can be real, as with anything, as with fire. You know, these tools, you can always use them in the wrong way, and it can harm you,” Poulos agrees.

“I think the real question is what are you missing out on if you disappear into the phones, what are you running away from, what are you afraid of, that kind of temptation to willfully step back from real life? I think that’s where the real hazards can be,” he adds.

