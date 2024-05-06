Trump supporters drown out college protesters

College campuses may be known for being overwhelmingly “woke” as of late, but Ole Miss students are proving that stereotype doesn’t apply down South.

As pro-Hamas protesters took over their campus, young Trump supporters decided to fight back with patriotism.

In a video that’s now gone viral, a crowd of what looks to be at least 100 students sings the National Anthem across from the angry pro-Palestine protesters. There were also chants, “We want Trump.”

“I don’t want to give Ole Miss props, but I kind of want to give Ole Miss props,” Sara Gonzales says.

But Ole Miss isn’t the only one standing up.

Fraternity brothers at the University of Alabama took it upon themselves to drown out the yells of pro-Palestine protesters by chanting, “Take a shower.”

“Who would have thought that the Chads are now becoming like the rebels. So, fraternity guys are now the counterculture to the mainstream,” Stephen, Sara’s husband notes.

“I saw multiple people saying don’t send your kids up North, send them down South, and I fully embrace that,” he continues, adding, “God bless these kids for standing up. I know that it’s probably not easy.”









