2 shooters? Audio calls official Trump assassination story into question

As a scientist, Dr. Chris Martenson knows better than to just take the official narrative of any large event in America at face value.

“I’ve looked into Oklahoma City, 9/11,” Martenson tells Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed.” “I’m a scientist, and if you have pieces of the story that don’t fit, it drives me nuts.” Regarding 9/11, Martenson couldn’t get past building 7 free falling for two and a quarter seconds.

“I don’t need to talk about who might have done it or how, I’ve got to explain that fact. And it’s impossible, right? Using the official story. So, we have to come up with a different story,” he explains.

The assassination attempt against Trump is no different, and while it warrants a thorough investigation to uncover the full scope of the incident, Martenson believes incredibly important details are being overlooked.

“I find out on CNN, of all places, that an audio expert concluded that there were two shooters,” Martenson says. “There were the sounds from the guns. One, two, and three were inconsistent with those from four, five, six, seven, eight.”

But the story then was memory-holed and forgotten.

“As soon as I see that silent space, I say, ‘Well, I got to dig into this.’ So, that’s what kicked me off,” he tells Gray.

Martenson then plays the audio from the shooting, where it sounds as if the shots are from completely different guns.

“Dramatically different,” Gray comments, stunned.

“We now have resolved that the first one obviously was the one that nicked Trump’s ear and splashed off a railing in the back,” Martenson says. “I was actually getting ready to go to the fairgrounds as soon as the FBI was going to release the tape, because I wanted to go stand on that back railing and look down and have a 6'3'' guy standing down on the stage.”

The point of this would be to figure out precisely where the first shot came from.

“Unfortunately, the FBI dismantled the stands and had them taken away within days. So, interesting,” he adds.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.