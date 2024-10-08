WATCH: Ohio police chief says ‘what everybody else is afraid to speak’ regarding Springfield's Haitian migrant crisis

The state-run media would like everyone to forget about the illegal immigrants from Haiti who overran the city of Springfield, Ohio.

However, Tremont City Chief of Police Chad Duncan is not bending the knee .

In an interview with Blaze Media’s national correspondent Julio Rosas, Duncan revealed that all radio frequencies in Springfield have been encrypted and explained that he believes local government is lining their pockets while citizens suffer.

“We were able to hear them on the radio, and apparently they have decided to go silent or incognito ... so we don’t know what’s going on in the city,” said Duncan, adding that this happened “the day they brought the state troopers in.”

Now, Duncan joins “Blaze News Tonight’s” Jill Savage to reveal more disturbing details.

“They have encrypted all of the Springfield radios. That includes the police, the fire — everything. So we have no way of hearing what's going on with them,” he says.

“They haven’t communicated why?” asks Blaze Media editor in chief Matthew Peterson.

“They said it’s for officer safety,” he shrugs in apparent skepticism.

When asked about the potential fallout of his brutal honesty, Duncan says he’s “not really worried about that.”

“Everybody says they're going to do something, they want to do something [about the crisis in Springfield]. I've decided that I would do something — I would speak my mind and what everybody else is afraid to speak,” he tells Jill and Matthew.

“What is life like there right now?” Jill asks next.

“Everybody is on edge,” Duncan admits. “Things have been done so quickly, so drastically, and the answers that we get just don't add up.”

Matthew then brings up First Diversity Staffing, a staffing agency headquartered in Springfield and owned by a man named George Ten. According to numerous residents and reports, Ten is largely responsible for the Haitian migrant crisis, as he’s been allegedly bussing in migrants in a human trafficking operation worth $180 million.

“Do you guys see a lot of evidence of politicians getting rich off this?” he asks Duncan.

“I think people are lining their pockets at the expense of not only the Haitians but the American people,” says Duncan, who says that’s why he decided to speak out.

To hear more of Duncan’s commentary, watch the clip above.

