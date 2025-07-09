Bishop in largest California county frees Catholics from obligation to attend Mass over fear of deportations

Catholics in the largest county of the contiguous U.S. have been freed from their obligation to attend Mass over fears about mass deportation operations.

Bishop Alberto Rojas announced the decision on Tuesday, saying that those who have a genuine fear of deportation are released from attendance obligation. He cited a canon law that said such an action can be taken for the sake of the spiritual good.

"Dispensation from the Obligation to Attend Mass: All members of the faithful in the Diocese of San Bernardino who, due to genuine fear of immigration enforcement actions, are unable to attend Sunday Mass or Masses on holy days of obligation are dispensed from this obligation, as provided for in Canon 1247, until such time as this decree is revoked or amended."



The bishop recommended that those affected participate in "alternative" spiritual practices, such as personal prayer, reading of scripture, or watching televised or online Masses where they are available.

Rojas was born in Mexico and was named the bishop of San Bernardino County in 2019.

Tennessee Catholic Conference executive director Rick Musacchio told OSV News that immigration enforcement operations were already significantly affecting attendance at Mass in some parishes.

"Sunday Mass attendance at both of our major, primarily Spanish-speaking parishes was down about 50%," said Musacchio, attributing the drop to ICE operations.

He added that Nashville Catholics could also miss Mass if they feared deportation.

"Our churches remain open to welcome and serve our parish communities, but no Catholic is obligated to attend Mass on Sunday if doing so puts their safety at risk," he said.

He went on to say that the Tennessee Catholic Conference is not opposed to federal enforcement of immigration law.

"But it really must be done in a humane and just manner," said Musacchio. "And what we have seen here in Nashville has created a tremendous amount of fear within our community — even among Latinos who are citizens."

Federal mass deportation efforts are likely to significantly increase after passage of the Republican budget bill, which includes billions in new funding for border enforcement.

