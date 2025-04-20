Easter changes everything: What the empty tomb means for you today

It's no exaggeration: On Easter morning, the world changed forever. At dawn, a tomb sat empty — evidence that death had been defeated.

Outside that tomb stood stunned women. A messenger of the Lord spoke to them: "He is not here; He has risen, just as He said" (Matthew 28:6). Those words echoed across time and space. They are the bedrock of the Christian faith, just as true today as they were 2,000 years ago. If the cross was the cost of sin, the resurrection and empty tomb are the receipt.

Death conquered. Victory secured.

The resurrection is a royal announcement: The King is alive and He reigns now.

But Easter isn't just a historical event. It's a true and present reality.

Wherever you find yourself on this Easter morning — carrying burdens, lost, confused, and exhausted or joyous and content — Easter meets you right where you are. The empty tomb isn't just a sentimental symbol. It's a defiant declaration: Christ reigns now. Sin is defeated. Death has no power.

The apostle Paul writes, "If Christ hasn’t been raised, then your faith is worthless; you are still in your sins" (1 Corinthians 15:17). But Christ is risen — and that changes everything.

The resurrection secures us these four promises.

1. Sins are forgiven

Before Easter comes Jesus' endurance on the cross, a sacrifice that reconciles us to God.

Paul reminds us, "In Him we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, in accordance with the riches of God's grace" (Ephesians 1:7). Because of the cross and resurrection, we don't have to wonder if God accepts us. There's no guilt left to carry and no shame left to hide.

"Now there isn’t any condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus" (Romans 8:1).

On this Easter day, we celebrate that Jesus is alive. We give thanks for the redemption that he secured for us, rescuing us from the control of darkness and bringing us into the kingdom of God (Colossians 1:13-14).

2. Death is defeated

The resurrection proves the grave is powerless. Death no longer has the final say. For those in Christ, we follow Jesus through death into eternal life.

Paul rejoices, "Death has been swallowed up by a victory. Where is your victory, Death? Where is your sting, Death?" (1 Corinthians 15:55).

Jesus tells Martha, "I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me will live, even though they die. Everyone who lives and believes in me will never die. Do you believe this?" (John 11:25-26).

3. Hope is alive

Our world feels uncertain. But Easter reminds us that our hope is not tied to the doldrums of human leaders, the stock market, or headlines.

Instead, our hope is anchored to the empty tomb and the living Christ.

Hope, in fact, is alive because the tomb is empty, sin is conquered, death is defeated, and Christ is risen — and still reigning. Hope is resurrection reality.

The apostle Peter reminds us, "Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, and into an inheritance that can never perish, spoil or fade. This inheritance is kept in heaven for you, who through faith are shielded by God’s power until the coming of the salvation that is ready to be revealed in the last time" (1 Peter 1:3-5).

4. Kingdom is coming

Easter, the resurrection of the living Christ, is not the end of the story — it's only the beginning.

Resurrection is not only the declaration of death defeated, but it reminds us that God has launched his kingdom and inaugurated His new creation. Jesus is the firstfruits of what is to come (1 Corinthians 15:20). When Jesus exited the tomb, he was launching a new world order: the kingdom of God, breaking into the here and now.

The kingdom is coming, and through Christ's empty tomb, it has already begun. And although we live in the "already but not yet," we know that the King is alive and He will return to finish what he started on Easter morning.

As Jesus our Lord taught us to pray, "Your kingdom come, your will be done — on earth as it is in heaven" (Matthew 6:10).

This Easter, remember the empty tomb isn't something we merely celebrate — it's something we live from and cling to. We are not alone. The victory has been won.



Christ is risen. He is risen indeed. Hallelujah!