JD Vance declares what Kamala mocks after Christian interrupts speech: 'Jesus is King'

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance unequivocally declared Sunday that "Jesus is King."

Speaking at a campaign rally in Wisconsin, Vance denounced Vice President Kamala Harris for spewing "anti-Christian rhetoric" and promoting "anti-Christian" public policy. That's when a rally-goer interrupted Vance's speech, shouting, "Jesus is King."

'We're going to respect Christians.'

But instead of admonishing that attendee — like Harris did last week when some of her rally-goers declared the kingship of Jesus Christ — Vance stopped his speech and affirmed the declaration.

"That's right! Jesus is King!" Vance said.

Vance is an outspoken Christian, having been baptized in 2019 as a member of the Catholic Church.

After affirming Jesus' kingship, Vance excoriated Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) for a "sacrilegious" viral stunt in which she appeared to mock communion.

"I don't think that we've seen anything like this in modern American politics," Vance said. "Gretchen Whitmer does this really bizarre thing where she acts like she's giving somebody communion, but it's a Dorito. And of course, Gretchen Whitmer isn't like a minister of anything — except for a church I don't necessarily want to talk about — but think about how sacrilegious that is, and think about how offensive that is to every person."



"Frankly, whether you're a person of Christian faith or not, Donald Trump and I are going to fight for your right to live your values because that's what the First Amendment protects," Vance continued. "And I think whether you're a Christian, a Catholic, or any other faith or no faith at all, when you see an American leader, when you see a surrogate of Kamala Harris insulting people of the Christian faith, I think that we should say to every single one of those people, 'You're fired! We're not giving you any more power.'"

In a second Donald Trump presidency, Vance promised, "We're going to respect Christians."

Vance's reaction to hearing "Jesus is King" was completely different to that of Harris when she heard the same declaration at a campaign rally last week.

While speaking at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, a pair of students shouted, "Jesus is Lord" and "Christ is King," resulting in what they said was heckling from Harris' supporters.

But the moment went viral on social media when Harris paused her speech and appeared to address the students.

"You guys are at the wrong rally," she jeered. "I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!