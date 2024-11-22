Bible opened to book of Revelation found in devastated NC brings hope to Marine vet's family in Hurricane Helene aftermath

The family of a Marine veteran made a miraculous discovery of a Bible stuck on a fence post in an area of North Carolina absolutely devastated by Hurricane Helene. The Bible was opened to the book of Revelation — a divine sign, according to the family.

Hurricane Helene ravaged Western North Carolina with catastrophic rainfall in late September. One of the areas that was devastated by Hurricane Helene was the town of Old Fort, roughly 25 miles east of Asheville, North Carolina.

Marine veteran Scotty Swann had his home flooded by the high waters. The water was so high that Swann was forced to retreat to the roof of his house and had to be rescued by a raft.

Once the floodwaters receded, Swann's family began working to restore the flooded property and discovered a Bible pinned to a fence post. In an eye-opening coincidence, the Bible was opened to the book of Revelation. The Bible has become a symbol of faith and hope for the community.

A TikTok post with the caption "God is everywhere," shows a close-up photo of the Bible that miraculously survived Hurricane Helene.

The family of Swann saw the Bible as a powerful reminder of resilience and encapsulated it in a protective case.

Another TikTok video shows the wondrous Bible being encased.

According to Fox Weather, the brother of Swann shared a video of the Bible.

"This Bible was stuck on this fence post, open to Revelations," the unnamed brother said. "Of all the things destroyed, that was left open, and it’s sitting there, and we’re not touching it."

"So if that’s not a message, somebody needs to wake up," he noted.

The brother revealed that a man from South Carolina constructed and donated a cross made out of cedar to stand next to the miraculous Bible.

The woodworker, Joey Brown, put a plaque on the cross that read: "Donated to victims of Hurricane Helene."

Brown told Swann that he donated the cross to "spread the word of God and tell people that they're not alone in this hurricane and in this challenge."

Swann's brother said, "So this is just amazing on how people have responded."

Hurricane Helene unleashed approximately 30 inches of rain — or nearly four months’ worth of rain — in just three days on Western North Carolina in late September.

According to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, there are 103 verified storm-related fatalities in North Carolina due to Hurricane Helene as of Nov. 21.

