War on truth: Why 'science' keeps changing — but the Bible endures forever

What we call "science" in Western culture has been weaponized for many decades to legitimize whatever narrative the powerful want to push.

This should be self-evident after the COVID-19 debacle, where nearly everything that was labeled a "conspiracy theory" turned out to be true, and nearly everything the powerful told us turned out to be false. Remember President Biden threatening us with a “winter of death” or promising that the shot would prevent contracting COVID?

Christianity is a complete, evidence-based worldview that stands on its own

But it goes back much further than that, and it isn't always about following the money, although that's a pretty reliable measure of who's benefitting from any particular research study.

Now, in the "I didn't see that coming" department, there was a recently published peer-reviewed medical journal article that criticizes corrupt medical journals and their corrupt peer-reviewed studies. Um, what?

Since virtually all the "science" that gets reported in the media — the "science" on which public policy is made and the "science" that subsequently affects our everyday lives in countless ways — tends to stem from peer-reviewed research in medical journals, this is a significant admission.

Obviously, our mainstream media has not reported it, but we can come back to that another day. For now, I want to focus on the result of the faulty assumption that "science" provides unassailable answers to any questions — much less life's biggest searches for truth. Because for many decades now, the most unquestionable, absolutely carved-in-solid-rock "truth" from "science" is this: Everything evolved from something else, and we are all a product of nothing but random chance.

But that is simply not true.

God's word isn't fooling around

When Moses, the author of Genesis, wrote the first five books of the Bible, he was not writing metaphorically.

Moses recorded history in great detail, beginning with the origin of time all the way through Israel's exodus from Egypt to God's faithfulness in the wilderness. But what I want you to see is how Moses records the first seven days of creation.

At the end of every divine act of creation, Moses records God uttering a holy declaration over His finished work: "And God saw that it was good," and in the case of humans, "very good." The reality is that until the Fall, described in Genesis 3, there was no death in the world God had created.

This is where the theory of evolution crumbles, according to scripture.

The theory of evolution requires death — and a lot of it — before humans even come on the scene. But if death had been part of God's original creation, He would not have described it as "good." The Bible, therefore, easily discredits the "science" of secularism's evolutionary golden calf.

Our uniqueness in God's creation

But Genesis 1 and Genesis 2 both teach that God made humans in His image. In fact, He made us with His own hands and breathed into us His spirit to bring us to life. In contrast, all of the other creatures and the rest of natural creation were simply spoken into existence.

It bears repeating: God made humans in His image. Animals are not equivalent to humans. Nature is not equivalent to humans. Each and every human being is a precious creature made in the image of God. This is why believers must be pro-life and opposed to any philosophy that places any other creature or creation above human life.

This, of course, has political ramifications.

We are not going to support, for example, protecting a tiny fish with a policy that puts human life at risk (looking at you, California). Of course, if you think you are just an advanced form of a monkey, you don't really have any grounds on which to say you're more important than the little fish. And many people in the world put themselves in that category according to their worldview.

But the scriptural worldview — that God created the world and He specially designed humans — is just one of the preliminary arguments that explain why believers must not try to fit the "evolution square peg" in the "creation round hole."

Do people have to understand and believe in biblical creation to be saved? No, they do not. But once we place faith in Jesus, we want to learn as much as we can about Him, and that means understanding the beginning of creation.

We should not acquiesce to a theory that has never and can never be proven; a theory that tells us we are random cogs in a wheel with no greater meaning; a theory that is presented as “the science” without the evidence to back it up.

I’m confident stating this: Christianity is a complete, evidence-based worldview that stands on its own — and the whole Bible, including the opening chapters, supports that big picture.

This article was adapted from an essay originally published on Diane Schrader's Substack, She Speaks Truth.